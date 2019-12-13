Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

UK retail stocks boosted by election result

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
UK retail stocks boosted by election result

UK retail stocks boosted by election result

Britain's retail sector was boosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resounding general election victory on Friday, as investors factored in expectations of a step-up in consumer sentiment and spending in the key holiday season.

Francis Maguire reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK retail stocks boosted by election result

Britain's retail sector stocks were boosted by Boris Johnson's election win on Friday (December 13), as investors now expect better consumer sentiment and spending in the holiday season.

Shares in the UK's four biggest supermarket groups were up.

Tesco jumped over 4% early morning, while Marks & Spencer was up more than 9%.

That helped the domestic-focused FTSE 250 index outperform the blue-chip FTSE 100, which is more reliant on big exporters.

Analysts say consumer spending could go up as people head for grocery shops in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Retailers will be helped too by the pound rallying to an 18-month high against the U.S. dollar, as the cost of importing goods and raw materials goes down.

Fashion brands also had a boost.

Shares in Associated British foods - owner of fashion retailer Primark - were up almost 6%.

Shares in Next were up 4.2%.

Brexit has weighed on Britain's property market this year.

But with a clear path in the short term, shares in Kingfisher - owner of home improvement chain B&Q - were up over 5%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.