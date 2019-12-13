Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mitch McConnell Brags About Blocking Barack Obama

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Mitch McConnell Brags About Blocking Barack Obama

Mitch McConnell Brags About Blocking Barack Obama

On Fox News’ “Hannity” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was not shy in taking credit for blocking former President Barack Obama’s choices for federal judges.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Roxy4080

Barbara Mc RT @BelkissObadia: 🚨 🚨Mitch McConnell Brags About Blocking Obama For 2 Years, Then Laughs About It “I was in charge of what we did the las… 23 minutes ago

GabrielTruong

dai truong Mitch McConnell Brags About Blocking Obama For 2 Years, Then Laughs About It https://t.co/tMD7dYbetC 40 minutes ago

Raptured_Night

Raptured Night Mitch McConnell Brags About Blocking Obama For 2 Years, Then Laughs About It https://t.co/1j00aMI0yJ via… https://t.co/Pp1nIuKrcU 2 hours ago

GailLohrman

GAIL LOHRMAN🌊 RT @Politicians_101: The devil himself Mitch McConnell brags about obstructing President Obama and rigging our judicial system. #RussianM… 2 hours ago

johnmac13

johnmac13 Mitch McConnell Brags About Blocking Obama For 2 Years, Then Laughs About It https://t.co/q8PN5zWxVw 4 hours ago

soandsew4

Sharon O'Brien Mitch McConnell Brags About Blocking Obama For 2 Years, Then Laughs About It https://t.co/70hZHKHWEf via @Yahoo 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.