Booker Admits He Won't Make December Debate

Cory Booker admits he will not qualify for the December DNC Presidential Debate.

Fox News reports this would be the first primary debate that Booker won't make.

In an email to supporters he said “I’m in this race to win it, and our path forward is clear.” Booker reached the donor threshold for the debate.

However, he did not reach the polling requirements.

He would have to have 4% or more in at least four polls.
