Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Xbox ‘Series X’ Unveiled by Microsoft

Video Credit: PennyGem - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
New Xbox ‘Series X’ Unveiled by Microsoft

New Xbox ‘Series X’ Unveiled by Microsoft

Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox console that doesn’t like like any model the company has released before.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 is going to be an awesome year for next-gen consoles [Video]2020 is going to be an awesome year for next-gen consoles

Looking forward to playing the PS5 and Xbox Series X? We sure are! And if the release dates are true... we'll be able to get our hands on them before the end of 2020. To keep the hype going, let's look..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published

Microsoft Wants to Eliminate Load Times With the Xbox Series X [Video]Microsoft Wants to Eliminate Load Times With the Xbox Series X

Xbox Director of Program Management, Jason Ronald, told GameSpot that they’ve tapped into faster MVME SSDs to help power their next console.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.