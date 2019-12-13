Tupelo students plant daffodils in memory of classmate Camden Blair

Local elementary school students stepped away from the chaos of christmas in the classroom -- to pause and remember a student who died as a result of child abuse.

Good afternoon i'm emily leonard and i'm craig ford w-t-v-a's alisa anderson joins us live at parkway elementary school to tell us about the dedication.

Family, classmates, and teachers came together to honor camden blair.

They planted daffodils bulbs like this one to keep his memory alive.

."

Carmen gary it's hard to talk about.

He was just so loving, little fun kid and he was awesome."

Trt: 12 sec principal gary says camden blair's smile could light up a room.

Sot carmen gary "he was a bright student and he always smiled.

He had a smile that would light any room up and just make your heart fill warm.

Camden died on december first.

Police charged joshua oakley with capital murder.

According to police, oakley was in a relationship with the boy's mother and was babysitting at the time of the injuries.

Today classmates, families, and teachers remembered him.

They planted daffodils donated from keep tupelo beautiful in his memory.

Sot mary rollins white it's been really tough camden's teacher, mrs. white says her classroom just isn't the same without him.

Sot " " the school will be dedicating a plaque in camden's memory in january.

Reporting live in tupelo.

Im alisa anderson w-t-v-a 9 news.