Students make blankets to donate to Charles City Police Department

Students make blankets to donate to Charles City Police DepartmentThe police department will use the blankets to help people in need.
There are all kinds of different ways you can give back.

This week á students at lincoln elementary in charles city are making blankets á thanks to the donation of fabric from jo ann fabrics of mason city.

The blankets will be donated to the charles city police department á who will hand them to folks who may have lost their home in a fire or been in an accident.

Devony o'brien is one student that's been working on the blankets á and it makes her feel good that her efforts are going towards "if there's a fire they're not going to have any clothes, they're going to need a blanket to stay warm during this cold season.

We're making blankets to keep them warm, and it makes me feel really good."

About 30 blankets are expected to be made á though the school has been getting more donations and will make up as




