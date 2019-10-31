Students make blankets to donate to Charles City Police Department

There are all kinds of different ways you can give back.

This week á students at lincoln elementary in charles city are making blankets á thanks to the donation of fabric from jo ann fabrics of mason city.

The blankets will be donated to the charles city police department á who will hand them to folks who may have lost their home in a fire or been in an accident.

Devony o'brien is one student that's been working on the blankets á and it makes her feel good that her efforts are going towards "if there's a fire they're not going to have any clothes, they're going to need a blanket to stay warm during this cold season.

We're making blankets to keep them warm, and it makes me feel really good."

About 30 blankets are expected to be made á though the school has been getting more donations and will make up as