Rochester Dance Company gives special showing of "The Nutcracker"

The holidays and the famed nutcracker suite go hand in hand.

Today the rochester dance company's nutcracker presentation is kicking off.

Tonights performance is for a special group of people.

Kimt news three maleeha kamal joins us from the civic center with the details.

I'm at the civic center were a special addition of the nutcracker will be taking place for those with special needs.

The rochester dance company's ted sothern( sounds like southern) is excited for tonights performance.

The company is putting on a special showing of the nutcracker for individuals with disabilities.

Over the 17 years this special performance has taken place, members of the unique audience have become like family to the dance company.

Sothern becomes emotional when he talks about that bond.

"there's been a boy that has come to every show.

He has brought me art work with my name on it and i get choked up just thinking about it.

Just to see the impact that we are not always aware as an artist and dancer the impact we have but when you get to see it up close and personal like that it warms your heart."

The mayo clinic community engagement program provides funding for the