LIZZO GRAMMY

Pretty good?

Helping her nab 8 grammy nominations including record, album and song of the year.

The rapper?

Singer?

And classically trained flutist is nominated for more grammy's than any other artist this year.

Her song "truth hurts" made billboard chart history holding the number one spot for seven weeks.

And time magazine just named her entertainer of the year* as she continues to soar through the billboard charts?

Cbs' gayle king takes a look at her road to the grammys.

Script:(nat?

Good as hell)i do my hair toss, check my nails... (track 1)with a hair toss and a slew of chart topping hits... (nat?

Good as hell)if he don't love you anymore... (track 2)...2019 is the year of lizzo.

(nat?

Good as hell)baby how you feelin?

Feelin good as hell!

(track 3)the 31 year old?

A classically trained flute player... (nat?

Npr tiny desk) (track 4)...skyrocket ed to fame this year as her song, truth hurts, rose to the top of billboard's hot 100 list& (nat?

Truth hurts) (track 5)...and stayed there for a record*7 week*.

(nat?

Truth hurts)bom bom bee dom, bee dom bom day (track 6)flanked by a squad of plus sized dancers known as the big grrrls (girls), lizzo has won millions of fans with her high energy performances and message of self love.

(glastonbury sot)i love you.

You are beautiful.

And you can do anything.

(track 7)offstage, she's making a statement with a personal stye that's as whimsical and bold as her music.

(sot?

Lizzo?

Tiny purse)can we talk about that tiny purse, please?

Oh feelin good as hell, that's a valentino bag!

(track 8)and with 8 grammy nominations an* the title of time's entertainer of the year... (nat?

Juice)i'm out here making news... (track 9)...lizzo shows no sign of slowng down.