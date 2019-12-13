Global  

'Shazam! 2' Gets Official Release Date

'Shazam! 2' Gets Official Release Date

'Shazam! 2' Gets Official Release Date

'Shazam!

2' Gets Official Release Date.

On Dec.

12, Warner Brothers and New Line Cinema revealed that ‘Shazam!

2’ will make its debut in theaters on April 1, 2022.

This puts the release of ‘Shazam!

2’ only a few months after the December 2021 release of ‘Black Adam,’ which has caused many fans to speculate about a possible crossover.

.

Although the two have yet to meet in the film world, Black Adam is best known as a recurring enemy of Shazam in the DC Comics universe.

Aside from the release date, Warner Bros.

Did not confirm any of the returning cast, although it is expected that Zachary Levi will return to reprise his role as Shazam.

.

According to ‘TheWrap,' screenwriter Henry Gayden will return to write the film’s sequel.

.

The outlet also reports that director David F.

Sandberg and producer Peter Safran will return to the sequel as well.

.

’Shazam!

2’ is expected to be just as successful as the original ‘Shazam!’ movie, which grossed nearly $365 million worldwide.
