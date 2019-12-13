Global  

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible – Opening Reveal Video

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible continues the unbroken tradition of being offered as a drop-top roadster.

This adaptation of the groundbreaking mid-engine Corvette coupe gives you a bit more of the open-air experience than the standard Targa roof.

Chevrolet states the folding hardtop will stow itself in only 16 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph.

In person, it's just as striking as the Stingray coupe and is essentially identical under its skin.

It's also as relatively affordable, costing just $7,500 more than the coupe, for a starting price around $67,000.

It should also drive similarly since it weighs only about 100 pounds more than the coupe.

We're looking forward to driving it for ourselves before it goes on sale in late Q1 of 2020.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray makes the most significant fundamental change for the brand in its history: moving the engine to the middle while somehow keeping the base price around $60,000.

Sandwiching the engine between the passenger compartment and the rear axle comes with myriad performance benefits.

It also radically freed up the Corvette's design for the all-new model.
