Training Next Generation of Certified Nurses

Assistants.

According to national data, cnas had a 32 percent turnover rate last year.

Drake state is in the process of paving the way for more cnas to join the workforce here in north alabama when i was really young, my dad was in a car accident, a motorcycle accident.

And he was at the rehabilitation center that i used to work at twice actually.

He had two separate wrecks... so that was what kind of really inspired me to be a cna and be a nurse.

Jessica ables is currently working toward her associates degree at drake state to become a registered nurse.

She spent the last five years working as certified nursing assistant or "cna."

According to the national health care retention & rn staffing report, of the people leaving the health care industry, the number four reason for leaving was retirement.

In fact, tens of thousands of them are reaching retirement age just about every day and that's something that you see in huntsville that's growing.

Dr. alice raymond is one of the instructors in the health science department at drake state.

She says one of the ways drake is working to combat the turnover is by becoming a regional center to offer cna certification testing.

In the theory testing area, we can test up to 25 students and in the labs, we can test up to six students at a time.

So our testing days will be saturdays.

So on a saturday, we can easily go through 30 people.

Dr. raymond says before drake state got in the testing game, students would have to travel as far away as gadsden state or even talladega state to take this test.

And she says it's not just about getting more cnas into the medical field.

The nursing assistant program is like a stepping stone to something bigger... once you get your feet wet, as a cna, at that point they will know: this is for me or this is not for me.

And ables says while it is a challenging job, it also gives people a chance to connect with people in a unique way.

I've had patients that were roadies for like country music stars.

I've had patients who were spies in the war.

I've had some interesting backstories for sure.

So getting to know that and learn the life that they lived is pretty cool.

Dr. raymond says the cna testing will be available one saturday