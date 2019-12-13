Global  

Catching up with Ed Asner

Video Credit: WISC - Published
These days he may better be known as Santa Claus from the classic movie "Elf" or as Carl Fredricksen from the Pixar movie "Up." However, to many he will always be "Lou Grant" from the Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Wars the "ultimate ice breaker."

Hollywood legend ed asner stopped by the live at 4 studios yesterday with our michael bruno ahead of his performance as god at the bartell theater.

Tickets are still avaliable for tomorrow's 3:30 afternoon performance of "god help us!"

You can get tickets by going to the bartell theatre dot




