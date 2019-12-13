Catching up with Ed Asner

Wars the "ultimate ice breaker."

These days he may better be known as santa claus from the classic movie "elf."

Or as carl fredricksen from the pixar movie "up."

However to many he will always be "lou grant" from the marry tyler moore show.

Hollywood legend ed asner stopped by the live at 4 studios yesterday with our michael bruno ahead of his performance as god at the bartell theater.

Tickets are still avaliable for tomorrow's 3:30 afternoon performance of "god help us!"

You can get tickets by going to the bartell theatre dot