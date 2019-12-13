Runaway snake scares residents by slithering outside 11th-floor window in China

A runaway snake scares residents by slithering outside the 11th-floor window of a residential building in southern China.

In the video, shot in the city of Nanning in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on December 9, a snake is seen lying on the 30-metre-high window ledge of an apartment.

The snake can be seen using its head to hit the glass window repeatedly.

The property management workers used tools to catch the 1.5-metre-long reptile and returned it back to the owner.

According to reports, another resident in the resident community bought the snake from a farm for medicinal use but escaped from the bag.