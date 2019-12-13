The Engineering Behind The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jalopnik

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a huge deal.

It’s the first high-volume Ford built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, marking what could be a major inflection point for the company as the world shifts away from gas cars and towards EVs.

I had a chance to talk with some engineers about the Mach-E’s tech; Here’s what I learned.The Ford Mustang Mach-E started out life as a compliance vehicle—something that Ford was putting together to meet government CO2 and California’s zero emissions mandate.

But then came a shift—a directive from higher-ups that changed the nature of the program from something boring into an EV "Mustang."This turned the Mach-E into a sporty vehicle meant to take design cues from FoMoCo's famed pony, and it meant the name Mustang would adorn a vehicle with an all-new dedicated electric-vehicle platform; a sizable, skateboard-style battery pack between the axles; and electric drive units in either just the rear, or in both the front and rear.That's at least the story I heard from the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E's Chief engineer Ron Heiser, who walked me through how the new "Mustang-Inspired" electric crossover is set up.