Kristin Cavallari Struggles To Wrangle Screaming Children At Holiday Photoshoot

Looks like Kristin Cavallari needed a little help from her husband Jay Cutler during a photoshoot!

In a new clip for the upcoming holiday special of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder had a hard time trying to wrestle a group of screaming children for her holiday shoot.

However, Jay, 36, came to the rescue when his wife, 32, begged and pleaded him to put on a Santa Claus outfit for the kiddies!

"Working with kids offers it's own set of challenges," Kristin explained in the clip.

"You have to move quickly.

They don't last [on set] very long." "Getting Jay to put on this Santa outfit was a lot easier than I expected," The Hills alum joked.

Moments later, the former NFL quarterback arrived on set rocking a burly red suit and a fake white beard.

Jay definitely brought some much-needed holiday joy to the kid's photoshoot!

Tune into Very Cavallari Sunday nights at 10 p.m.

On E!

