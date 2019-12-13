Global  

Kristin Cavallari Struggles To Wrangle Screaming Children At Holiday Photoshoot

Looks like Kristin Cavallari needed a little help from her husband Jay Cutler during a photoshoot!

In a new clip for the upcoming holiday special of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder had a hard time trying to wrestle a group of screaming children for her holiday shoot.

However, Jay, 36, came to the rescue when his wife, 32, begged and pleaded him to put on a Santa Claus outfit for the kiddies!

"Working with kids offers it's own set of challenges," Kristin explained in the clip.

"You have to move quickly.

They don't last [on set] very long." "Getting Jay to put on this Santa outfit was a lot easier than I expected," The Hills alum joked.

Moments later, the former NFL quarterback arrived on set rocking a burly red suit and a fake white beard.

Jay definitely brought some much-needed holiday joy to the kid's photoshoot!

Tune into Very Cavallari Sunday nights at 10 p.m.

On E!

Watch our exclusive clip above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
