What Russell Wilson Is Like in Spring Training



Tweets about this Richie Oaruma 美 RT @phil_bets: SNF Pick: Seattle +3.5 (Money line if you like living dangerously) Just can’t go against Russell Wilson in a big moment no m… 10 minutes ago Jorge Saldana This is what I feel like I'm watching when watching Russell Wilson in this offense. #therevenant #RussellWilson… https://t.co/ZvmO5DwLYS 17 minutes ago TheBoutteWhoLaughs Brah what’s wrong with us bro how tf Russell Wilson not playing like he was at the beginning of the fuckin season 53 minutes ago Merry Wencl As a Vikings fan, I know what having a crappy o-line is like. It’s the most dissatisfying thing ever. With that be… https://t.co/EtLNWsIZds 59 minutes ago Καλημέρα 🇬🇷 ✈️ 🇺🇸 RT @DennisKPIX: Staying in the pocket isn't going to work for Russell Wilson. There's not enough time for receivers to run routes. His righ… 1 hour ago Dennis O'Donnell Staying in the pocket isn't going to work for Russell Wilson. There's not enough time for receivers to run routes.… https://t.co/yb97uVVzyg 1 hour ago Phil Bets PA SNF Pick: Seattle +3.5 (Money line if you like living dangerously) Just can’t go against Russell Wilson in a big mo… https://t.co/i2Hr0i7kR3 2 hours ago Jon Dowd @nwagoner @NinersNation I don't care what Saleh does in his workout routine. I care if his defense gets steamrolled… https://t.co/QdL92UgBjp 5 hours ago