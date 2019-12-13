Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Rooney raring to go at Derby

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Rooney raring to go at Derby

Rooney raring to go at Derby

Wayne Rooney has admitted his frustration at not being able to play for Derby.

The former Manchester United and England captain is unable to make his debut for the Rams until January, after signing an 18-month contract following his departure from Major League Soccer side DC United.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

This is the shirt number Wayne Rooney will wear at Derby County - and the controversy surrounding it

Derby County news - Wayne Rooney is set to make his Rams debut this evening against Barnsley at Pride...
Derby Telegraph - Published

Wayne Rooney’s Derby debut overshadowed by teammates not being paid latest wages but club says they will receive salary imminently

Derby insist all their players will be paid today following reports they did not receive their latest...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cocu confident of Rooney availability [Video]Cocu confident of Rooney availability

Speaking after their 2-1 win over Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship, Derby manager Phillip Cocu said that he is confident that the paperwork confirming Wayne Rooney as a Rams player will be..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:31Published

Rooney intent on management after Derby [Video]Rooney intent on management after Derby

Wayne Rooney wants to go into management when his playing days at Derby are over.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.