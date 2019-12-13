Cadillac President Expects the Entire Line to Be Electric by 2030 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:46s - Published Cadillac President Expects the Entire Line to Be Electric by 2030 Cadillac president, Steve Carlisle, expects the brand’s entire vehicle line up to be electric by 2030. Veuer’s TC Newman has the story. 0

