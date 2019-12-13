Global  

Ford Recalls 547,538 Super Duty Pickup Trucks Due To Fire Risk

Ford Recalls 547,538 Super Duty Pickup Trucks Due To Fire Risk

Ford Recalls 547,538 Super Duty Pickup Trucks Due To Fire Risk

Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would recall 547,538 of its Ford Super Duty pickup trucks.

Reuters reports that the recall is related to an increased risk of a post-crash interior fire.

According to a statement, in affected vehicles, a front seat belt pretensioner could generate parks and possibly ignite a fire.

The affected vehicles were built in Ford’s Kentucky truck plant between Oct.

8, 2015 and Oct.

29, 2019.
Ford Recalls 547,538 Super Duty Pickup Trucks Due To Fire Risk

