All bowl games now available to wager at Scarlet Pearl

With the college football conference championships officially over, it’s now time to go bowling.
- with the college football - conference- championships officially over,- it's now time to go bowling!- thirty-eight bowl games that'll- take place between- december 20th and january 6th - are all now available to- wager.- included in those matchups is - the college football- playoffs, which the scarlet - pearl says is seeing twice as - much action as any other bowl - game on their schedule.

- sportsbook manager brad - carpenter tells news 25 they- enjoy offering a full slate of- games to wager on, as it allows- for players to stay engaged - throughout the bowl season.

- - brad carpenter:"basically - that week after the regular - season ends, we had to take a - look at all of the matchups - and come out with lines as soon- as possible and yeah it's fun,- you can do a- parlay and be open all the way- for whole month.

Everyone loves- college football- down here, especially, there's - lot of sec in bowl games this - year that helps us a lot too- and i expect it to be a very- successful bowl season."- - - - the only game not yet available- the college football national - championship- game..

Which carpenter says can- be expected after




