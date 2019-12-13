Global  

BESHEAR FELONS VOTE

0
Five?

Kentucky governor andy beshear makes history?

By restoring voting rights for thousands of felons.

Earlier today?

Governor beshear signed an executive order?

Giving at least 100 thousand felons the right to vote again.

The measure covers any non violent offender?

Who has paid all court restitution and completed their sentences.

Governor beshear's father?

Steve beshear left office with with an executive order in place?

But former governor bevin overturned it before it took effect.

The order will not cover anyone who is considered a violent offender.




