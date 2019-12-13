Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets 42-21 Thursday night.

Jackson ran for 86 yards, breaking Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season.

After the game, Jackson said he was unaware when he broke the record until running back Mark Ingram told him.

With just 3 games left, Jackson has led the Ravens to a 12-2 record and a likely top seed in the AFC playoffs.