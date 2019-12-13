Global  

Patriots Reflect On Legacy Of Pete Frates

Patriots Reflect On Legacy Of Pete Frates

Patriots Reflect On Legacy Of Pete Frates

Tom Brady and Matthew Slater discussed the passing of Pete Frates, who Slater considers a hero for his work raising awareness of ALS.
