MSU RB Kylin Hill To Enter 2020 NFL Draft 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published The junior running back will play in the Bulldogs' bowl game. The junior running back will play in the Bulldogs' bowl game. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MSU RB Kylin Hill To Enter 2020 NFL Draft You could tell when number eight was tearing up the field at columbus high school.....kylin hill was going to be something special.... the former wcbi endzone offensive player of the year went on to play in the sec 25 minutes down the road, and accomplished big things... now, the columbus native will go after what every football player dreams to do....a shot at the nfl hill announcing today that he will forgo his senior season at mississippi state to enter the 2020 nfl draft the former falcon was the sec's premiere runner this season, leading the conference with more than 1300 yards and 10 touchdowns...an d has a chance to be historic as a bulldog 44 yards away from setting the single season rushing record at mississippi state, and he'll have his shot... hill saying he will be playing in the music city bowl, when the bulldogs take on louisville on december 30th





