Soap Box: Peggy lives on in EastEnders plus Coronation Street surprise reunion 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Radio Times - Duration: 27:14s - Published Soap Box: Peggy lives on in EastEnders plus Coronation Street surprise reunion Find your favourite soaps with the time codes below:Eastenders: 00:46Corrie: 11:47Emmerdale & Hollyoaks: 17:55Previews: 23:42All the latest soap news and spoilers. Louise continues an EastEnders tradition by naming her baby girl Peggy. Coronation Street's Geoff ups the ante on Yasmeen, plus surprising chemistry for Emmerdale's Aaron and Hollyoaks James. Hosted by Johnathon Hughes and David Brown. For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en 0

