Soap Box: Peggy lives on in EastEnders plus Coronation Street surprise reunion

Find your favourite soaps with the time codes below:Eastenders: 00:46Corrie: 11:47Emmerdale & Hollyoaks: 17:55Previews: 23:42All the latest soap news and spoilers.

Louise continues an EastEnders tradition by naming her baby girl Peggy.

Coronation Street's Geoff ups the ante on Yasmeen, plus surprising chemistry for Emmerdale's Aaron and Hollyoaks James.

Hosted by Johnathon Hughes and David Brown.

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Tracy cheats on Steve [Video]Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Tracy cheats on Steve

Coming up on Coronation Street... Tracy cheats on Steve at New Year, while Hope is taken to hospital.

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Christmas gun drama on the cobbles [Video]Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Christmas gun drama on the cobbles

Coming up on Coronation Street... Derek goes out for revenge against Gary, while Michelle makes a big mistake before leaving the cobbles.

