Billie Eilish Would Be Down for a Justin Bieber Collaboration

Billie Eilish Would Be Down for a Justin Bieber Collaboration

Billie Eilish Would Be Down for a Justin Bieber Collaboration

Billie Eilish Would Be Down for a Justin Bieber Collaboration.

Eilish is a self-professed Belieber.

After finally meeting him at Coachella earlier this year, Eilish re-released her hit single, "bad guy," in July with Bieber's vocals added.

Eilish was named 'Billboard' Woman of the Year at the 'Billboard' Women in Music event, .

Where she said she would love to hit the studio with Bieber for a new song.

If he wants to.

But, I love you, Bieber, Billie Eilish, via statement
