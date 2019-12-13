Billie Eilish Would Be Down for a Justin Bieber Collaboration

Eilish is a self-professed Belieber.

After finally meeting him at Coachella earlier this year, Eilish re-released her hit single, "bad guy," in July with Bieber's vocals added.

Eilish was named 'Billboard' Woman of the Year at the 'Billboard' Women in Music event, .

Where she said she would love to hit the studio with Bieber for a new song.

If he wants to.

But, I love you, Bieber, Billie Eilish, via statement