TYLER Glendale Santa

Gibson county man is taking it upon himself to help six families in need this holiday season.

Charlie stover, known to most as the glendale santa has been sitting in his santa shack?

Nightly from six to nine collecting christmas donations.

So far he's raised more than ?

Thousand dollars.

44news reporter tyler druin is in princeton with the glendale sant?

Tyler.

Its not your traditional slay and reindeer, but the glendale santa is one man on a mission this holiday season?

(ho ho ho merry christmas) "i like to help out the community, last year at christmas time they had a letter to santa in the newspaper, there was a little boy that wrote, he was in the third grade, he ask for three things, he wanted, electric, a refrigerator to keep a sandwich cold, and running water so he could take a bath, i said there is no kid that should go like that" and that's how the christmas story begin?

Now?

An annual tradition to collect money for families in nee?

Last year the glendale santa raised more than 6,000 dollars for a princeton girl battling a genetic illnes?

"i think its really cool that santa just sits out and helps the families in the col?

This with a cause" is determined to help six families put gifts under the tree before christmas morning?

His goal?

"to help the kids that don't have water, refrigerators or food" "i do what i can do when i can do it, i do it all on donations, the money i raise goes back out to the community, i just do it out of the kindness of my heart" whether you were naughty or nic?

He's reading his list, and checking it twic?

(((nats ho ho h?

Bells)) the glendale santa would love your donation to help spread christmas cheer all over the new yea?

"i think its really cool the money i gave santa will help other little kids" if you want to bring your children out to see glendale santa you can visit him at 458 west glendale street in princeton, if you cant make it out and still want to donate to help these families out, you can go to any 5/3 bank location just tell them you want to donate to "santa with a cause, glendale, santa" in princeton, tyler druin 44news.

