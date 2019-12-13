BRIARPATCH Trailer - Faces Of Saint Disgrace

BRIARPATCH Trailer - Faces Of Saint Disgrace Plot synopsis: Briarpatch follows Allegra Dill (Rosario Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered.

What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Ross Thomas' book -- a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction -- while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation.

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (premiere episode) starring Rosario Dawson, Jay R.

Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Edi Gathegi, Kim Dickens, Chris Mulkey, Mel Rodriguez, Ed Asner, Alan Cumming release date February 6, 2020 (on the USA Network)