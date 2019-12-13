Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:29s - Published Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019 Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019 - Plot synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female DC Comics characters -- Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya -- come together to save the life of a little girl, Cassandra Cain, from an evil crime lord, the Black Mask. Directed by Cathy Yan starring Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Bojana Novakovic, Ali Wong, Matthew Willig, Steven Williams release date February 7, 2020 0

