Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019

Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019

Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019 - Plot synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female DC Comics characters -- Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya -- come together to save the life of a little girl, Cassandra Cain, from an evil crime lord, the Black Mask.

Directed by Cathy Yan starring Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Bojana Novakovic, Ali Wong, Matthew Willig, Steven Williams release date February 7, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.