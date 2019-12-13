Global  

Ad Astra movie - Making of Moon Rover Scene

Ad Astra movie - Making of Moon Rover Scene

Ad Astra movie - Making of Moon Rover Scene

Ad Astra movie - Making of Moon Rover Scene - Plot synopsis: A paranoid thriller in space that follows Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) on a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

Directed by: James Gray Written by: James Gray & Ethan Gross Produced by: Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, James Gray, Anthony Katagas, Rodrigo Teixeira, Arnon Milchan Cast: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland
