3rd annual bike giveaway for kids with special needs

A GIVEAWAY PUTTING SMILES ON KIDS' FACE...THE THIRD ANNUAL 'GRAMPY'S PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT' KICKED-OFF TODAY... IT'S AN EVENT THAT HELPS THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA RAISE FUNDS FOR ADAPTIVE BICYCLES. FOX 4'S SANDRA RODRIGUEZ IS AT THE FIDDLESTICKS COUNTRY CLUB -- WHERE FIVE CHILDREN WERE GIFTED THESE BIKES, DURING THE TOURNAMENT.

LL INTRO: JANE... WHAT MAKES THESE BIKES SO SPECIAL IS THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED FOR KIDS WITH DISABILITIES WHO CANNOT RIDE TRADITIONAL BIKES... EACH BIKE DESIGNED IN A WAY THAT AS THE CHILD GROWS, THE BIKE WILL STILL FUNCTION...

SOT(JACK JOHANNEMANN, TREASURES, SAVE THE KIDS): "These bicycles provide them with physical therapy but most importantly it allows the child to just be a child."

FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS, GRAMPY'S CHARITY, ROBBIE'S RIDERS, AND SAVE THE KIDS HAVE BEEN PARTNERING UP TO GIVE AWAY ADAPTIVE BIKES TO KIDS WITH DISABILITIES...TODAY -- ONE OF THOSE KIDS WAS SOPHIA...

SOT(Emily Page, Sophia's mom): "Sophia was diagnosed with CFC Syndrome, it's cardiofaciocutaneaous."

DUE TO THIS SYNDROME -- PAGE SAYS SOPHIA HAS MULTIPLE HEART DEFECTS, ABNORMALITIES IN HER SKELETAL STRUCTURE, AND LOW MUSCLE TONE...

SOT(Emily Page, Sophia's mom): "This bike is really going to help with her motor development and just continue to get stronger."

BUT IT'S NOT JUST GOING TO HELP HER PHYSICALLY -- HER FAMILY IS HAPPY SHE'LL ALSO FEEL INCLUDED DURING FAMILY BIKE RIDES...

SOT(ARAMIS, SOPHIA'S STEPDAD): "It's great to see how she's grown because when I first met her she wasn't able to walk but she keeps pushing herself, and given these tools to us by graceful people has been a blessing."

EACH BIKE IS DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR EACH CHILD, WHO ARE REFERRED TO RECEIVE A BIKE BY THEIR HEALTH PROVIDERS...

SOT(BOB RISCH, GRAMPY'S CHARITY): "These bikes that we're giving away range anywhere from 4,000 to 1,500 dollars. They're made individually for each child."

RISCH SAYS ITS THANKS TO SPONSORS LIKE LIKE SANIBEL CAPTIVA COMMUNITY BANK -- THAT THEY ARE ABLE TO HELP FAMILIES -- LIKE SOPHIA'S...

SOT(AMY MCQUAGGE, VP DIR. MARKETING, SANIBEL CAPTIVA COMMUNITY BANK): "This obviously touched us, and as you can see today, these bikes change these kids' lives so it was something that was very easy for up to jump on and wholeheartedly support."

LL TAG: SO FAR ABOUT 75 KIDS HAVE RECEIVED THESE ADAPTABLE BIKES IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA... AND ORGANIZERS TELL THEM THEY