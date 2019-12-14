Phoenix woman, also named Debbie Lesko, getting berated on social media 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:52s - Published Phoenix woman, also named Debbie Lesko, getting berated on social media A Phoenix woman, also named Debbie Lesko, has been getting berated on social media by people mistaking her for the Arizona representative. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Phoenix woman, also named Debbie Lesko, getting berated on social media STANDING FIRM THAT THEIR TRIALWON'T HAPPEN UNTIL NEXT YEAR.





You Might Like

Tweets about this