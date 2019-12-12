Global  

Commercial flight from Marsh Harbour to PBIA arrives, first since Hurricane Dorian

Commercial flight from Marsh Harbour to PBIA arrives, first since Hurricane Dorian

Commercial flight from Marsh Harbour to PBIA arrives, first since Hurricane Dorian

A sign of progress in the Bahamas.

The first commercial flight from Marsh Harbour to Palm Beach International Airport since Hurricane Dorian struck more than three months ago arrived Friday.
