Memorial Service Honors Josh Voth, Who Was Killed In Colorado Prison Boiler Explosion 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:37s - Published Memorial Service Honors Josh Voth, Who Was Killed In Colorado Prison Boiler Explosion Friends and family gathered Friday to remember Sgt. Joshua Voth. The father of three was killed in a boiler explosion at a prison in Fremont County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Josh RT @realDonaldTrump: The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors… 2 days ago PulpNews Crime Memorial Service Honors #Josh Voth, #Killed In #Prison Boiler #Explosion - Dec 13 @ 2:19 PM ET https://t.co/3iOtxCJQAf 3 days ago CBSDenver Memorial Service Honors Josh Voth, Killed In Prison Boiler Explosion https://t.co/UB5up9PVZ3 https://t.co/I9EQIcKDAP 3 days ago