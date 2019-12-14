Program expanding to help local domestic violence victims with rent

Survivors is expanding.

The fresh start program gives 12 months of rent assistance to low- income domestic violence victims. the voucher starts after the victim is ready to leave the y-w-c-a's domestic violence shelter.

Last year, the program was only able to help five families.

This year, it's going to be able to help a total of eight.

It's all thanks to funding from the lafayette housing consortium.

Leah giorgini with the y-w-c-a says the program can help survivors get back on their feet after a traumatic experience.

"a lot of domestic violence survivors experience high barriers in achieving safe housing.

So they might come out of a relationship having no income.

There might be multiple children which makes it difficult to afford a place."

The program also provides them with a case worker to help them transition.

More than 64 thousand dollars will be going to the program next year.

