Program expanding to help local domestic violence victims with rent

Program expanding to help local domestic violence victims with rent

Program expanding to help local domestic violence victims with rent

Last year, the program was able to help five families.

This year, it's going to be able to help a total of eight.
Program expanding to help local domestic violence victims with rent

Survivors is expanding.

The fresh start program gives 12 months of rent assistance to low- income domestic violence victims. the voucher starts after the victim is ready to leave the y-w-c-a's domestic violence shelter.

Last year, the program was only able to help five families.

This year, it's going to be able to help a total of eight.

It's all thanks to funding from the lafayette housing consortium.

Leah giorgini with the y-w-c-a says the program can help survivors get back on their feet after a traumatic experience.

"a lot of domestic violence survivors experience high barriers in achieving safe housing.

So they might come out of a relationship having no income.

There might be multiple children which makes it difficult to afford a place."

The program also provides them with a case worker to help them transition.

More than 64 thousand dollars will be going to the program next year.

The




