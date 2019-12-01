Family of Fulton County crash victims holding fundraiser to raise money for bus stop arms

Killed in a bus stop crash is celebrating what would have been her daughter's 11-th birthday.

She's inviting the rest of the community to do so as well, with a fundraiser for school bus safety awareness.

This is already the second time alivia stahl's family has had to celebrate her birthday without her.

She and her two brothers were hit and killed at their bus stop in 20-18 her mother brittany ingle is working with a logansport movie theater to host a special showing of the movie "frozen 2."

The tickets are twelve dollars, and it includes popcorn and a drink.

The proceeds will help ingle spread awareness about school bus safety.

She's already put up several banners and bilboards with her children's faces to warn drivers - but she says there needs to be more.

"people are still blowing through the buses.

Hopefully get them in a bigger city on billboards.

I would love to see them everywhere."

The special showing will be at 10 a-m this saturday at merry max cinemas in logansport.

Brittany says the original frozen was her daughter's favorite movie.

