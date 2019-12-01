Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Family of Fulton County crash victims holding fundraiser to raise money for bus stop arms

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Family of Fulton County crash victims holding fundraiser to raise money for bus stop arms

Family of Fulton County crash victims holding fundraiser to raise money for bus stop arms

The mother of three children killed in a bus stop crash is celebrating what would have been her daughter's 11th birthday with a fundraiser in Logansport, WSBT reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Family of Fulton County crash victims holding fundraiser to raise money for bus stop arms

Killed in a bus stop crash is celebrating what would have been her daughter's 11-th birthday.

She's inviting the rest of the community to do so as well, with a fundraiser for school bus safety awareness.

This is already the second time alivia stahl's family has had to celebrate her birthday without her.

She and her two brothers were hit and killed at their bus stop in 20-18 her mother brittany ingle is working with a logansport movie theater to host a special showing of the movie "frozen 2."

The tickets are twelve dollars, and it includes popcorn and a drink.

The proceeds will help ingle spread awareness about school bus safety.

She's already put up several banners and bilboards with her children's faces to warn drivers - but she says there needs to be more.

"people are still blowing through the buses.

Hopefully get them in a bigger city on billboards.

I would love to see them everywhere."

The special showing will be at 10 a-m this saturday at merry max cinemas in logansport.

Brittany says the original frozen was her daughter's favorite movie.

Three greater lafayette high school




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim [Video]Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim

For Natasha's family, Christmas will never be the same again. The teen was hit and killed by a school bus last week while walking to her bus stop.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:38Published

Community holds fundraiser for Robertson County teenager who was hit by car [Video]Community holds fundraiser for Robertson County teenager who was hit by car

People filled East Robertson High School on Saturday afternoon to show their support and raise money for a Robertson County teenager who was hit by a car earlier this month.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.