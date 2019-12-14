44FULL WX 6 AM

For johnson (uk pool) breaks years of brexit deadlock in parliament... paving the way for the uk to leave the eu... (reuters)but politicians in scotland are now looking at their own independence from britain.

(sot?

Nicola sturgeon/scottish national party leader) (reuters)boris johnson has no right firstly to take scotland out of the eu, and secondly no right to block the scottish people choosing their own future.

(track 6) (reuters)brexit now seems inevitable.... but possibly at the cost of a "united" kingdom.

Ian lee, cbs news, london.

Johnson's victory sent the british pound surging against the dollar to its highest level in more than a year.

