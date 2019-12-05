Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Refunds of direct tax, indirect tax amount to Rs 2.2 lakh crore this year Revenue Secretary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Refunds of direct tax, indirect tax amount to Rs 2.2 lakh crore this year Revenue Secretary

Refunds of direct tax, indirect tax amount to Rs 2.2 lakh crore this year Revenue Secretary

Refunds of direct tax, indirect tax amount to Rs 2.2 lakh crore this year Revenue Secretary
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Moore: Publishers Clearing House Wants to Be a Media-First Business [Video]Chris Moore: Publishers Clearing House Wants to Be a Media-First Business

Chris Moore, head of strategic partnerships for Publishing Clearing House Media, realizes that not everyone knows the company as a media, gaming and entertainment platform. But PCH, which offers..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:36Published

Jackson County school districts: Reduced property assessments would be 'devastating' [Video]Jackson County school districts: Reduced property assessments would be 'devastating'

As the Jackson County Board of Equalization considers whether to halt this year's property assessment process, Kansas City Public Schools and Center School District say it would be devastating if they..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.