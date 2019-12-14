King Records is coming back to life

CREATING A SPACE FOR THELEGACY OF KING RECORDS INCINCINNATI.PLANS ARE BEGINNINGTO TAKE SHAPE TO COME UP WITHSOME DESIGNS AND FINANCING FORTHE EVANSTON LANDMARK.LANDMARK.IN OUR CONTINUINGSERIES MOVE UP CINCINNATI..FOCUSING ON HOW REGIONALDEVELOPMENT IMPACTS YOU..9 ONYOUR SIDE'S LISA SMITH REPORTSSUPPORTERS ARE HOPING ACELEBRITY BENEFIT CONCERTCOULD BE USED TO BRING THEFORMER MUSIC STUDIO BACK TOLIFE.SONGS LIKE FEVER...FEVER...AND TWIST...TWIST...ARE PART OF THE LEGACYOF KING RECORDS.

AND THISGROUP..IS TRYING TO ENSURE THEEVANSTON-BASED RECORD LABELGETS THE RECOGNITION IT DESERVESDESERVES."We've worked very hard.

Notjust Legacy individuals, butyou know, their families andnow they're spread outindividuals.

And, it'sbecoming a vision foreverybody, if they understand.This is for everybody."everybody."CINCINNATI CITY COUNCILAPPROVED MAYOR JOHN CRANLEY'SPLAN TO SET UP A 14-MEMBERCOMMITTEE TO PRESERVE THE KINGRECORDS LEGACY..

ANDBUILDING,, WHERE THE MUSIC WASMADE."Most people didn't know thatwe had this right here, theprecursor to Motown and Stacksand all these different places."places."KENT BUTTS IS FAMILIAR WITHKING RECORDS... HIS FATHER..OTIS WILLIAMS WAS ONEOF THELABEL'S HIT MAKERS.

HE ANDHIS FATHER ARE ON THECOMMITTEE..

ALONG WITHOTHERKING LEGENDS..

LIKE DRUMMERPHILIP PAUL... AND, BOOTSYCOLLINS..

WITH HIS WIFE PATTI COCOLLINS.."We have a gem, we have ajewel, we have a diamond inour city so we need toactivate it and that's exactlywhat we're going to do.

Weall have our boots on.

Bootson the ground."ground.""We need it big, regardless ofwhat anybody says, because Iwas here.

I was here 70years ago."ago."MUCH OF THE FOCUS IS ONREVITALIZING THE OLD BUILDINGON BREWSTER STREET WHICH THECITY SAVED FROM DEMOLITION.."So we have some recordingbooths, and some classroomsand a lounge area and amusical archive."archive."AS A FALL STUDIO PROJECT..U-C ARCHITECTURE AND INTERIORDESIGN STUDENTS DEVELOPEDPLANS AND IDEAS.IDEAS."We have proposed as kind oflike an exhibition wherepeople can come and see theirrecords being made and watchthe whole process."process.""It took more than 30 studentsto come 8 concepts of what thenew King Records studios wouldlook like and each one has adifferent flair."flair.""Bringing it to life for kindof a new generation as well asfor other people who were partof that generation to kind ofreturn back to."to."MEANWHILE..

GETTINGSOMETHING LIKE THIS OFF THEGROUND WILL TAKE MILLIONS OFDOLLARS.

THE COMMITTEE WILLORGANIZE A BENEFIT CONCERT..AND THEY'RE ALREADY TALKING TOMAJOR PERFOMERS.PERFOMERS."That concert will definitelybe here in Cincinnati and itwill be a big concert.

It'snot just going to be any typeof concert.

It's going to besomething big, probablysomething that Cincinnatihasn't seen."LS 9 ON YOUR SIDE.SIDE.