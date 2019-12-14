Global  

Salvation Army only at 34% of donation goals for 2019

The Salvation Army had to scale back their Christmas donation goal from last year because they didn't reach it.
The salvation army has been working since around thanksgiving to bring in donations.

Unfortunately, they say their famous red kettles are a little lighter than normal this year.

Fox 55's caleb explains how you can help.

?nats of bells ringing?the sound of bells outside of shops usually means one thing, the salvation army is raising money for those in need.here in fort wayne, major geffory crowell says it may not seem like it, but the need is there.

"we served over 10,000 people last year."

And those people need your help this holiday season "our services are directly related to the amount of money we're able to raise at christmas time.

It's our biggest fundraiser of the year."the salvation army's red kettle's have been seeing less action this year.

Holiday donations have slowed down.

"our goal for this year is is $240,000, of which we are at about 34% right now."that means the organization needs to raise nearly 160-thousand dollars in 12 days.

And this goal was scaled back from last year's because that goal wasn't met.so fewer people received less help last year.

"we have to create out budgets with reality in mind.

We spent less money, we had to spend less money.

We had to do less things, less services, provide less for the community even though we provided a great deal for the community.'

So fewer people go without money for rent, fewer families will experience joy on christmas morning, and fewer kids are prepared for school.crowell says they can still meet their goal with your help.

"i know that they people of fort wayne are behind us and stand with us, and we believe they want to support us.

So, that's why we're asking for their support even more in these last ten days.

We have to ring."in fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news.

And if you want to help, there's still time..

You can drop donations in the kettles, mail in donations, and you can even use google or apple pay on the spot to donate and that money all




