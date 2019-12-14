Protecting your home security network

NEW AT 11 -- INVISIBLEINTRUDERS -- IN YOUR HOME --WITHOUT EVER STEPPING FOOT*INSIDE!

WE'RE TALKING ABOUTHACKERS -- GETTING INTO HOMESURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS. THESETERRIFYING CRIMES SEEM TO BEON THE RISE LATELY.

AND INEACH CASE -- THE HOMEOWNERSTHOUGHT THEIR HOMES WERE SAFEAND SECURE!

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S CHRIS GILMORE EXPLAINS HOWYOU CAN AVOID BECOMING AVICTIM.<< INVISIBLE INTRUDERS INSIDEYOUR HOME WITHOUT EVER SETTINGFOOT INSIDE.

ITMORE OFTEN BUT WPTVs CHRISGILMORE BREAKS DOWN WAYS TOKEEP YOUR HOME SAFE.

CHRIS WESPOKE TO THE EXPERTS WHO AGREETHESE HACKS ARE SCARY BUTTHERE ARE WAYS TO PROTECTYOURSELF LIKE KEEPING YOURPASSWORD COMPLICATED AND YOURNETWORK PRIVATE.

PKG NORTHPALM BEACH MOM BRIANA BEATYSAYS WHEN IT COMES TO HER HOMEAND FAMILY, SECURITY ISIMPORTANT.

05:30:00 I havelittle kids and I donsomeone talking to or peepingon them.

SHE SAYS THEHEADLINES ABOUT SECURITYBREACHES ON HOME SURVEILLANCESYSTEMS GOT HER ATTENTION!05:29:29 It gives you shivers,Itspends that much energy inthat way itopen ourselves up to itwithout ever really realizingit.

THEIR CAMERAS ARE HARDWIRED WHICH ACCORDING TO THEEXPERTS IS THE SAFEST WAY TOGO.

IF THATYOUR HOME THEN THERE ARE STILLWAYS TO KEEP THIEVES FROMHACKING INTO YOUR WIRELESSCAMERAS LIKE RING OR NEST.MICHAEL OENGINEER CCTV AGENT 05:18:12"What you should do is set upa guest network that justgives wifi that doesn't sharethe devices that are on youractual network that are hostedthere - things like people'ssmart locks around their homesor their cameras should beseparated." ALSO MAKE YOURPASSWORDS UNIQUE AND CHANGETHEM OFTEN.

05:13:20 Donthe same password oneverything is super importanthave some for your financialthings, some for your socialmedia do not mix those EXPERTSSAY JUST A FEW PRECAUTIONSWITH YOUR CAMERA AND INTERNETSYSTEM CAN GO A LONG WAY ANDMOMS SAY IT05:30:35 What a huge violationof privacy and security Idonback it really something tothink about when youthese devices for yourself orloved ones this holiday.

CHRISIF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONSABOUT YOUR SETUP YOU CANCONTACT YOUR HOME SECURITYEXPERT, IN NPB CG WPTV NC 5.NEW INFORMATION ABOUT THEWOMAN ACCUSED OF PUTTING HERNEWBORN BABY IN A DUMPST