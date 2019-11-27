FBI warns of scams

BBB | NM & SW CO 🚨🚨🚨SCAM ALERT: BBB Serving New Mexico and Southwest Colorado warn of scammers preying on New Mexicans who want to h… https://t.co/RmwK8M6R4u 2 minutes ago

Lisa Crowner RT @wbz: Donating To Help Australia’s Fire Victims? Beware Of Scammers, Better Business Bureau Warns https://t.co/IwptHiH770 21 minutes ago

DV @FemmeBoss @giajordan Women have superpowers. I just hope money raised goes to a charity that actually helps and no… https://t.co/obrLACKpeM 3 hours ago

KPRS - Hot 103 Jamz A good reminder. KCPD warns on not getting scammed for Chief’s playoff tix. https://t.co/za1A9zfA7k 3 hours ago

KRIS 6 News AEP Texas is reminding customers about a new round of scams. https://t.co/vQygUuikG4 5 hours ago

Newschannel 6 If someone is found to be initiating any of these scams, they could be arrested. https://t.co/nC44J0yYUz 5 hours ago

StevenM RT @ABC13Miya: Our nation is blessed to have amazing men & women who volunteer for the armed services. Any “draft” text messages you got ar… 6 hours ago