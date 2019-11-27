|
FBI warns of scams

When you think about holiday scams, online deals gone wrong probably come to mind, but it's also a time when people are looking to earn extra cash and are feeling lonely.
Pittsburgh FBI Sends Out Holiday Scam Warning
The FBI warned that Pittsburgh is more susceptible to scams than other parts of the country, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:21Published
FBI Warns To Be Vigilant Of Holiday Season Scams
Federal authorities say these are the most common: Online Shopping Scams, Social Media Scams, Gift Card Scams and Charity Scams.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:32Published
