2 teens charged with murder in death of Panola County constable

Two teenagers now face felony murder charges after a Panola County constable was killed during a police chase.
Deadly pursuit that killed a panola county constable.

According to fox 13 in memphis.

16 year old darion dogan and 15 year old johnathan taylor face felony murder charges.

Law enforcement were chasing the teens in a stolen car when it crashed into a mississippi constable's vehicle who was responding to the scene.

The accident happened during a chase along highway 35..almost in the city limits of batesville according to sheriff dennis darby.

The sheriff said hawkins was driving a 2004 mercury grand marquis traveling southbound on highway 35 when he collided with a 2018 chevrolet colorado going northbound constable hawkins spent more than two decades in law enforcement.

District attorney john champion said his death is a tremendous loss to the entire community.

Hawkins is survived by a son who is a batesville police officer.

As for the teens, sheriff darby said they are being held in desoto county juvenile detention




