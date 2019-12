Pioneer Lodge re-do ready

10:00 CONTINUESNOW."BOGUS BASIN ISJUST ABOUT 6 INCHESOF SNOW FROMOPENING THE ENTIREMOUNTAIN.AND WHEN IT DOES --IT WILL LIKELY HAVE ABRAND NEW LIFT ANDA REFURBISHEDPIONEER LODGE TOGREET ALL THESKIERS.TONIGHT WE HAVE ASNEAK PEAK INSIDETHE REVAMPEDLODGE THAT'SIMPROVED THEVIEWS IN MORE WAYTHAN ONE.TRUDGING THROUGHA FOOT OF DRYPOWDER"WE JUST FINISHEDUP THE FINALTOUCHES THISWEEK."NATE SHAKE CAN'TWAIT TO SHOW USTHE UPDATEDPIONEER LODGE."THIS IS A BIG DEAL""FROM THE PARKINGLOT, THE LODGELOOKS PRETTY MUCHTHE SAME, BUT JUSTAROUND THECORNER IT'S ADIFFERENT STORY.""ALL NEW STOVEFRONT WINDOWS SOLARGE FULL SIZEWINDOWS SO THEVIEW ON ALL FLOORSIS MUCH IMPROVED."INSIDE, THE FIRSTAND SECONDFLOORS ARE PRETTYMUCH THE SAME.BUT THE THIRDFLOOR HAS A NEWDELI COUNTER ANDKITCHEN LARGELYINSTALLED BY STAFF."THEY DID THISTHEMSELVES?

YEP,THEY DID ITTHEMSELVES"THERE ARE TWOMAIN REASONS FORALL THEIMPROVEMENTS.FIRST THE DOWNHILLSIDE WALL WASDAMAGED BY WATERROLLING BACK FROMTHE DECK AND HADTO BE FIXED.SECOND, THEY KNOWMORE SKIERSREQUIRES BETTERFACILITIES."TWO MILLION INSEASON PASS SALESTO DATE, SO 30THOUSAND SEASONPASS HOLDERS SOWITH MORE ANDMORE PEOPLE WENEED TO IMPROVETHE VENUE ANDIMPROVE SERVICES."THIS IS THE FIRSTIMPROVEMENT TOPIONEER LODGE IN AVERY LONG TIME."NOT AS LONG AS ICAN REMEMBER,LETS JUST PUT ITTHAT WAY.

HOWLONG IS THAT?

30YEARS."AND IT ARRIVES JUSTIN TIME AS A BRANDNEW QUAD WILL BEBRINGING A LOTMORE SKIERS RIGHTTO THE FRONT DOOROF THE PIONEERLODGE.BY THE WAY, THEYWERE TESTING THENEW MORNING STARLIFT TODAY.ON MONDAY THEYWILL DO THE LOADTEST.AND IT IS SCHEDULEDTO OPEN ONDECEMBER 21ST.