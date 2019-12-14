CDC: At Least 1,300 Flu Deaths So Far This Season 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:18s - Published CDC: At Least 1,300 Flu Deaths So Far This Season At least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season, according to a preliminary estimate released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 0

