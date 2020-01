Meth related deaths surge in Santa Cruz County on December 14, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:41s - Published Meth related deaths surge in Santa Cruz County The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve seen 25 deaths from January to August of 2019 compared to 10 in all of 2018. Usage appears to be up in all population as well. Sheriff’s office PIO Ashley Keehn said, "Our coroner's office has seen 70 and 80 year olds come in and after doing those testing meth has been found in their system." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Meth related deaths surge in Santa Cruz County OFFICE SAYS IT'S THOSELIKE BELMORE WHO ARECONTRIBUTNIG TO ASURGE OF METH RELATEDDEATHS..THE NUMBER HASMORE THAN DOUBLED INTHE LAST TWO MONTHS..ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHRISTOPHERSALAS IS LIVE IN SANTACRUZ NOW..WHERE THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE TELLS US..THEDRUG IS IMPACTINGPEOPLE OF ALL AGES.###DAN THAT'S RIGHT METHUSE APPEARS TO BE UPACROSS THE BOARD...INCLUDING IN THEELDERY..SKYROCKETING USE OFMETHEMPHATIMINE INSANTA CRUZ COUNTY..A KNOWN PROBLEM..WITH NOW A NEWDEMOGRAPHIC.04:38:14 "OURCORONER'S OFFICE HASSEEN 70 AND 80 YEAROLDS COME IN AND AFTERDOING THOSE TESTINGMETH HAS BEEN FOUNDIN THEIR SYSTEM SOREALLY NO ONE IS RULEDOUT OF THIS." WE FIRSTREPORTED METHRELATED DEATHS WEREON THE RISE IN JUNE...THE NUMBER THEN WAS10 .. AT THE TIME...SHOCKING LAWENFORCEMENT WHENCOMPARED TO LAST YEAR...BUT NOW JUST TWOMONTHS LATER...METH RELATED DEATHSHAS MORE THANDOUBLED IN 2019...25 AND COUNTING..04:36:00 "TO ALSO PUTTHAT INTO PERSPECTIVE,IN 2009 WE HAD 3METH-RELATED DEATHS."AN INCREASE OF MORETHAN 800 PERCENT INNEARLY A DECADE...KEEHN SAYS THERE'S ANUMBER OF FACTORSTHAT COULD EXPLAINTHE SURGE..ONE BEING COST..04:39:45 "THE FACT THATTHE PRICE INMETHEMPHATIMINE SIGOING DOWN COUDL BEONE OF THE REASONSWHY LOOKING TO THATDRUG RATHER THANOPIOIDS." BUT UNLIKEOPIOIDS...THERE IS NO LIFE-SAVINGDRUG LIKE NALAXONEWHEN IT COMES TOMETH OVERDOSE..MAKING IT EXTREMELYDEADLY..WHICH INCREASES THEURGENCY FOR LAWENFORCEMENT...THE SHERIFF'S OFFICELAUNCHING A NARCOTICENFORCEMENT TEAM..SEARCHING FORDISTRIBUTORS OF THEDANGEROUS DRUG..THE SHERIFF'S OFFICESAID LIKE JOHN BELMORE...ARRESTED THURSDAY ATHIS BOULDER CREEKHOME ...WHERE POLICE FOUNDMORE THAN 130 GRAMSOF METH....04:37:36 "HE HAD SCALESAND OTHER THINGS TOINDICATE HE WAS GOINGTO BE SELLING THISPRODUCT." HIS SECONDDRUG DISTRIBUTIONARREST SINCE 2017.04:36:40 "THAT'S WHATWE WANT TO FOCUS ONIS GETTING TO THESOURCE OF WHERE IT'SCOMING FROM AND WHOIS PREYING ON THOSEPEOPLE WHO AREVULNERABLE ANDEXTREMELY ADDICETD."BELMORE'S BAIL HASBEEN SET AT $150,000DOLLARS...HE FACES 3 CHARGES ALLFELONIES..ACCORDING TO THECDC...THE NATION'SDRUG OVERDOSE DEATHRATE HAS MORE THANTRIPLED SINCE 19-99.###





