Denver7 viewers donate tools to help neighborhood handyman in Edgewater 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:50s - Published Denver7 viewers donate tools to help neighborhood handyman in Edgewater William “Bo” Soto was the victim of a robbery. But after Denver7 told the story of how this neighborhood handyman had his tools stolen, viewers stepped up in a big way to donate tools to make him whole again. 0

