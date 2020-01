Hawaii Five-0 S10E12 Ihea ‘oe i ka wa a ka ua e loku ana? - Hawaii Five-0 & Magnum P.I. Crossover

Hawaii Five-0 10x12 "Ihea ‘oe i ka wa a ka ua e loku ana?" Season 10 Episode 12 Promo - When a list of undercover CIA agents is stolen, Steve and Five-0 enlist the help of Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks), Rick (Zachary Knighton) and TC (Stephen Hill) to get it back and protect national security.

Also, Higgins gives Tani some personal advice, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, January 3rd on CBS.