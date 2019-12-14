Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tense scenes in London day after general election as anti-Tory protesters clash play cat-and-mouse with police

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 08:13s - Published < > Embed
Tense scenes in London day after general election as anti-Tory protesters clash play cat-and-mouse with police

Tense scenes in London day after general election as anti-Tory protesters clash play cat-and-mouse with police

Student protesters dissatisfied with the UK general election result clashed with police and pro-Brexit protesters in London on Friday evening (December 13).

Chants of "Refugees are welcome" and "Save our NHS" were heard during this anti-Tory demonstration.

Protesters played cat-and-mouse with police until they were eventually contained in Victoria Street.

Bus passengers caught up in the protest were escorted away by the police.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 1/2 [Video]Eye On The Day 1/2

Here are the stories we're keeping our eye on: protesters leave the U.S. embassy in Iraq, police say there has been another anti-Semitic attack in New York, and Mariah Carey hits a milestone.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published

Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests [Video]Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests

HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.