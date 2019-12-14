Tense scenes in London day after general election as anti-Tory protesters clash play cat-and-mouse with police

Student protesters dissatisfied with the UK general election result clashed with police and pro-Brexit protesters in London on Friday evening (December 13).

Chants of "Refugees are welcome" and "Save our NHS" were heard during this anti-Tory demonstration.

Protesters played cat-and-mouse with police until they were eventually contained in Victoria Street.

Bus passengers caught up in the protest were escorted away by the police.