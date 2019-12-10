Global  

Doctor Who: The Big Changes in s12

What's different about Doctor Who season 12?

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole tease the changes in the upcoming series.Will the Doctor and the Tardis team fall out?

Will the stories change?

Will the Doctor face even greater enemies?

Watch on and find out...
Doctor Who: New and Returning Monsters in s12 [Video]Doctor Who: New and Returning Monsters in s12

What monsters will we see in Doctor Who series 12?Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill talk us through the terrifying return of the Cybermen, the Judoon's big comeback as well as some terrifying..

Credit: Radio Times     Duration: 02:38Published

Dr Who's Whittaker: I've proved I can fly the Tardis, what next? [Video]Dr Who's Whittaker: I've proved I can fly the Tardis, what next?

Jodie Whittaker made history when she took the controls of the time-travelling Tardis as the first female lead in the sci-fi series "Doctor Who". Now, she says, it is time to build on that achievement

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

